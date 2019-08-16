Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Avon Products (AVP) by $4.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake in New Residential Invt (NRZ) by $359,946 as Valuation Declined

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 3.26M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 2.05M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 300,461 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc accumulated 600,000 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 11,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 399,102 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 44,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 99,253 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsr. 10,000 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 2.43 million shares. 213,914 are owned by Sg Americas Limited. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 115,500 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 13,400 were accumulated by Asset.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael had bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000. 1,800 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares with value of $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Lp invested 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp accumulated 3.24M shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Raymond James & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 162,310 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel. Orinda Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 12.02% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research holds 371,160 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has 190,003 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 467,653 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.02 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 498 shares.

