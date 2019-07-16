Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Its Avon Products (AVP) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Pzena Investment Management Has Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $70.99 Million; Stock Price Declined

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 22.98M shares traded or 99.93% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 606,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.68 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.16 million, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.96. About 1.10M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 113,411 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $37.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 135,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,521 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel accumulated 76,722 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Brinker Capital holds 8,672 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 77,615 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Com stated it has 45,378 shares. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Mgmt has 0.43% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 62,323 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 0.04% or 6,651 shares. 5,009 were reported by Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Van Eck reported 550,094 shares. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 12,798 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 6,857 shares. First Personal Financial accumulated 2,733 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Putnam Investments Limited Company holds 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 331,111 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 19,982 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp owns 14.54 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 370,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 406,650 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa, France-based fund reported 24,641 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.08% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Griffin Asset Management holds 0.02% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 36,632 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 1.99M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 740,388 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 122,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 149,130 shares. Capital Guardian Trust, California-based fund reported 633,600 shares. Invesco accumulated 3.35 million shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 5.29M shares. 59,582 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.50M for 32.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.