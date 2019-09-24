Shah Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by $1.42 Million as Share Price Declined; Financial Architects Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $3.19 Million

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 202,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 169,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 371,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 309,890 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 12/04/2018 – S&P PLACED DEUTSCHE BANK AG ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 21/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK WILL HIT COST TARGETS: FOLKERTS-LANDAU TO HB; 27/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 25/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO HAVE 8 MEMBERS IN STRATEGY COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – EQUITY SALES & TRADING REVENUES DECLINED 21 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS TAKEN STEPS TO PREVENT RECURRENCE; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Finalizes Equities Business Review; 05/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: For Deutsche Bank, two Johns could be better than one; 07/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Deutsche Bank chairman John Cryan to hold call with board over CEO; 06/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DWS IS SAID NEAR DEAL WITH STRATEGIC INVESTOR

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 702.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 55,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,969 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 7,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 486,728 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Holding Secs invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 13,691 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Davidson Investment Advisors accumulated 4,093 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 39,355 shares. 211,879 are owned by Mai Capital Mngmt. Moreover, David R Rahn And Assoc Inc has 2.91% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 11,676 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 512,741 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc invested in 49,333 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Llc accumulated 0.24% or 10,543 shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.86% or 125,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 342 shares. Moreover, Miller Investment Limited Partnership has 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,078 shares to 300 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22M and $180.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc by 1.43M shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.