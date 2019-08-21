Shah Capital Management Has Cut Avon Products (AVP) Holding by $4.23 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined While Liberty Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $317,262

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.105. About 890,724 shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/03/2018 Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 1.28 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.19% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 192,478 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs & has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tokio Marine Asset Com Limited invested 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd has 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guyasuta holds 14,283 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 0.06% stake. Cobblestone Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny owns 3,478 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,324 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Castleark Management Llc accumulated 71,460 shares. 180,137 are owned by Commerce Bankshares. Etrade Cap Management Llc holds 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 48,304 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 18.79 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co invested in 22,774 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cullen Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.46% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 935,030 shares.