Shah Capital Management Decreased Its Avon Products (AVP) Stake by $4.23 Million; New England Investment & Retirement Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed by $506,692

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 3.28M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 522,889 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 15,400 shares. General Invsts reported 2.75M shares. Geode Cap Lc has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Duncker Streett And accumulated 2,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.03% or 4.66M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 149,130 shares. Cap Guardian Commerce invested in 0.02% or 633,600 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com reported 14,404 shares. Advisory Service Networks Llc has 2,894 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company holds 24.02 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 1.39 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 14.54M shares. Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 165,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

