Shah Capital Management Decreased Its Avon Products (AVP) Stake as Shares Rose; Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) as Share Value Declined

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 12.08 million shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.87 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.50M shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.12% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 963,832 shares. Gradient Invs Lc invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Bamco New York has 0.18% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 800,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 64 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 39,698 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.10M shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 3,308 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 25,738 shares.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $131.61 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.50 million for 33.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

