Shah Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Genworth Financial (GNW); Ameren Com (AEE) Stock Value Rose While Pggm Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (AEE) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 150,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 409,692 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.77M, down from 560,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Ameren Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 376,185 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, up from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 601,154 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 35,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $17.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 13,468 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp holds 77,127 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 195 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Shell Asset Management stated it has 64,555 shares. Advisor Partners Llc holds 0.06% or 6,162 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 293,243 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 207,139 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. 68 were reported by Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 134,926 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. First Personal Finance reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 211 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41 million for 13.64 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Assoc Management holds 0.26% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 100 shares. 26,796 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 8,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 41,357 shares. 8,660 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 48,012 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 50,900 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 6,100 shares. One Trading LP invested in 0.02% or 568,537 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.72M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Com has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 1,435 shares.

