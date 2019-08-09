Sg Capital Management Upped Stake in Career Education (CECO); As Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Valuation Declined, Stanley Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 396,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 230,129 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 3.06M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

