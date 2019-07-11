Sg Capital Management Upped Mobile Mini (MINI) Stake by $9.52 Million as Share Price Declined; Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) Shares Rose While Boston Common Asset Management Cut Stake by $1.27 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 11,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,545 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 52,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 439,760 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 152,907 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 11,270 shares to 28,340 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 5,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Shiseido Sponsored Adr (SSDOY).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $168.75M for 17.73 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern PFD 4% declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Announces Revised Service Metrics to Provide a More Complete View of Customer Service and Operational Performance – Business Wire” published on April 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Major Losers From the Mexico Tariffs – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KCS Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Elects Nine Directors and Announces Preferred and Common Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, North Star Investment Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First In reported 660 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rare Infrastructure has 1,958 shares. Scharf Invests Llc stated it has 5.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.06% or 3,000 shares. 29,112 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Marshall Wace Llp reported 202,971 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.14% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fincl Counselors Incorporated has 15,332 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 226 shares. Ent Finance Ser Corp holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 1,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Natl Bancshares In accumulated 2,998 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na holds 3,250 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.