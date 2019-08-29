Sg Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) as Share Value Declined; As Sp Plus (SP) Stock Rose, Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 35,623 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 93,200 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 87,233 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 43,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 853,228 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh has 0.16% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 423,827 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 229,101 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 20,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Bislett Mngmt Limited has invested 11.96% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Franklin Resource invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 6.52M shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 159 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 308 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

