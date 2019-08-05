Sg Capital Management Upped Career Education (CECO) Holding; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake By $3.36 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 41.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 295,864 shares with $4.88 million value, down from 506,168 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 966,582 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California

Sg Capital Management Llc increased Career Education Corp (CECO) stake by 37.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Capital Management Llc acquired 396,658 shares as Career Education Corp (CECO)’s stock rose 4.41%. The Sg Capital Management Llc holds 1.45M shares with $23.92 million value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Career Education Corp now has $1.31B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 330,590 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 333,333 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 4.27 million shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 6.89M shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 127,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). 924 are owned by Dorsey Wright & Assoc. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,900 were reported by Axa. Rbf Capital Limited Com owns 0.08% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 40,000 shares. Century holds 38,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 64,500 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Guggenheim Lc holds 0% or 13,346 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 10,611 shares.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00M for 10.50 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 38,821 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 0% or 30,149 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 227,566 shares stake. Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.62 million shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Boston Prns, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 54,160 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 847,887 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 22,962 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 108,100 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsrs reported 295,864 shares stake. Mirae Asset Limited owns 59,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 281,735 shares.

