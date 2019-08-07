Sg Capital Management Upped By $9.52 Million Its Mobile Mini (MINI) Holding; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Boosted By $8.39 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 188.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 53,121 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 81,376 shares with $12.93 million value, up from 28,255 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $118.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 3.45M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin

Sg Capital Management Llc increased Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) stake by 119.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Capital Management Llc acquired 288,443 shares as Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Sg Capital Management Llc holds 529,684 shares with $17.98M value, up from 241,241 last quarter. Mobile Mini Inc now has $1.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 254,071 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.86% above currents $164.52 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 9,700 shares to 217,675 valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 798 shares and now owns 1,892 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd accumulated 89,578 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 246,900 shares. 27,266 were accumulated by Advisor Ltd Llc. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.28% or 25,660 shares. Pinnacle Associates owns 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 136,507 shares. Ci Invests stated it has 0.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,405 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,673 shares. Middleton And Comm Ma reported 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sand Hill Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 28,679 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Invest Counsel has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hartline Invest reported 1,310 shares stake. Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 450 shares. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Acg Wealth holds 12,734 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 18,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 8,640 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 11,077 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,058 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 27,317 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 6,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 87,800 shares stake. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 10,545 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated owns 312,237 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 666,945 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 100 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 11,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

