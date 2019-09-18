Sg Capital Management Trimmed Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holding by $4.23 Million as Shares Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Sky Investment Group Has Decreased Position by $434,385 as Stock Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.98. About 663,094 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 235,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 408,295 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, down from 643,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 207,818 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 28.49 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40M and $285.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 1.93M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 246,961 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And holds 0.41% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 12,768 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 21,980 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 20 shares. Northeast Inv invested in 1.1% or 70,134 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 3,988 shares. Nomura has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Caledonia Invests Public Lc has invested 5.99% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Century holds 0.17% or 839,903 shares. 5,519 were accumulated by Palladium Ptnrs Limited. Old Point Tru And Services N A has 26,435 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 7,720 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,456 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 6,912 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 20.55 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 77,927 shares to 136,122 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 122,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,783 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).