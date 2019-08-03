Sg Capital Management Stake In Mastec (MTZ) Was Has Boosted; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lifted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $11.82 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.38 million shares traded or 659.36% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 64,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.48 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 54,445 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 123,942 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 9,622 shares. Glenmede Na holds 986,480 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 45,100 shares. 50,640 are held by Los Angeles Capital & Equity. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability has 21,830 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 10,849 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 3,352 shares. 180,618 were accumulated by Penn Mngmt Com Incorporated. Rmb Capital Management Ltd accumulated 86,284 shares. 13,698 are held by First Mercantile Tru. Daruma Cap Management Limited holds 0.29% or 52,141 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 143,600 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.62% or 440,878 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 685,448 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $180.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IFGL) by 116,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK).