Sg Capital Management Lowered Position in Mastec (Put) (MTZ) by $14.40 Million; Voya Investment Management Has Increased Hubspot (HUBS) Position by $42.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 122.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 255,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 463,932 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 208,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $197.84. About 389,277 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 834,564 shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com owns 4,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc invested in 16,135 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Campbell & Communication Inv Adviser Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.4% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 835 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.81% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 317,000 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd has 21,773 shares. Element Capital Mngmt reported 2,417 shares. Cap Impact Advsr invested in 17,706 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Fin Architects Inc stated it has 0.04% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 13,402 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 433,713 shares to 303,475 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 118,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,962 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HubSpot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HubSpot: Biggest Product Expansion In Company’s History – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 25,491 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 16,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 760,000 shares. Tygh Mngmt owns 103,422 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 86,284 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Allied Advisory owns 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 8,989 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 13,883 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 11,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 646 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 109,849 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 49,236 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 9,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 76,665 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 1.01 million shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Morgan Stanley and DADCO Investor Conferences in Laguna Beach and Chicago – GuruFocus.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $118.67 million for 9.76 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.