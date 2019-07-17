Sg Capital Management Lifted Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding; Spectrum Management Group Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Decreased by $503,500 as Stock Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 6.35M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 225,645 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares to 21,007 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & owns 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 247,340 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Advsr stated it has 113,339 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Green Square Ltd accumulated 30,610 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement reported 192,459 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Stralem And Company accumulated 3.4% or 137,540 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.18 million shares. Albert D Mason owns 5,372 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,391 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company reported 248,600 shares. Covington Investment Advisors Inc holds 2.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 126,378 shares. The California-based National Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stephens Ar holds 0.41% or 322,455 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 61,923 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.