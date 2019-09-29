Sg Capital Management Lifted Chuys Hldgs (Put) (CHUY) Holding by $3.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Impala Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $1.39 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (CHUY) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 158,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The hedge fund held 478,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 319,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 106,715 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY); 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $93.9M, EST. $94.6M; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 23C

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 22,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.42 million, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 1.41M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO – A SEPARATE PROCESS REMAINS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S INTEREST IN KESTREL UNDERGROUND MINE, COMPANY’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSET; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Queensland asset to Whitehaven for $200 mln; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Network is World’s First Heavy Haul, Long Distance Autonomous Rail Operation; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 25/04/2018 – Nevada Copper Appoints Matthew Gili as President and Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 30/04/2018 – ASIC Alleges Rio Tinto Failed to Disclose Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique Impairment; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto negotiates Grasberg copper exit; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold CHUY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 17.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Savings Bank holds 0% or 9,944 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). 188,209 are held by Penn Capital. Blackrock owns 2.52M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 22,366 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 30,483 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 490 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd holds 0.15% or 81,947 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 20,500 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.33% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 232,494 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 24,645 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 17,576 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (Put) (NYSE:PLT) by 55,100 shares to 144,900 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 620,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,315 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).