Sg Capital Management Increases Holding in Mobile Mini (MINI); Edgepoint Investment Group Lifted Its Flowserve (FLS) Position by $8.92 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99 million, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 1.81M shares traded or 82.42% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 263,475 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 8,140 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 13,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 129,477 shares. Beutel Goodman Co reported 1.79M shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 440,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru Commerce reported 111 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 8,234 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Granite Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 24,208 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.89 million shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 58 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

