Sg Capital Management Increases Holding in Mastec (MTZ); Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Price Rose While Rgm Capital Boosted Holding by $1.99 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 487,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20 million, up from 471,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 282,005 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.38M shares traded or 683.48% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 22,968 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated holds 0.11% or 2,597 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.54% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 246,801 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 15,498 shares. Wasatch Advsrs has 1.23 million shares. Falcon Point Cap owns 48,561 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,735 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 465,411 shares. 314,060 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. 5,865 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Macquarie Group Inc holds 509,183 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 25,927 shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 180,276 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 159,534 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $70.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $918,952 activity.

