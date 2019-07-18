Sg Capital Management Increases Holding in Career Education (CECO); Hansberger Growth Investors LP Increased Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $241.72. About 733,589 shares traded or 68.73% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 396,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 293,035 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $281,380 activity.

