Sg Capital Management Increased Mastec (MTZ) Position by $11.73 Million as Stock Price Rose; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $8.30 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Facebook CEO will testify before U.S. Congress over data privacy fiasco; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account in protest; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 20/03/2018 – Tech Down as Facebook Weighs — Tech Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 268,522 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Cordasco Finance Network holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 369,802 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 520,333 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 864,954 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.06% or 555,513 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 104,491 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 12,318 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 8,989 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 140,756 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd reported 4,361 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.62% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 140,432 shares.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec: 3 Reasons To Own The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Multiple Opportunities For MasTec – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 19,860 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Harvest has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,492 were accumulated by Oarsman. Philadelphia Com has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Majedie Asset Ltd holds 1.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 102,625 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 2.78% or 3.16 million shares in its portfolio. 9,250 are owned by Birinyi Assocs Incorporated. First Dallas Securities invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, S&Co Inc has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,199 shares. Altfest L J Company Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Da Davidson has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 200,300 shares. Select Equity Group LP owns 93,335 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc holds 0.44% or 422,563 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd stated it has 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

