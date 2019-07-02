Sg Capital Management Holds Position in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC); Meritage Group LP Cut Moodys (MCO) Stake as Share Price Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 71,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,366 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 158,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 45,138 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $199.96. About 467,275 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coveris’ B3 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating To Iridium; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES DAR AL ARKAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE;; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Fqm’s B3 Corporate Family Rating To Stable; Affirms Rating; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of A1 To The City Of Lawrenceburg, Ky; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS VENEZUELA’S FOREIGN CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAM HAS ALSO BEEN DOWNGRADED TO (P)C FROM (P)CAA3; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions In Five Dutch Rmbs E-MAC Nl Transactions; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ Cfr To B1 From Ba3 For Proposed Refinancing; Rates New Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 And Unsec Notes B3; 28/03/2018 – CORPORATE RISK’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.77 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

