Sg Capital Management Holding in Mobile Mini (MINI) Increased by $9.52 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Intersect Capital Has Increased Its Position

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $122.33. About 1.16 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 186,894 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Trust owns 3,933 shares. 8,625 were accumulated by Inv House. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 102,021 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 52,448 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 1,899 shares stake. Cls Invests Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,304 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob reported 63,760 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blb&B Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Charter Company holds 0.17% or 12,977 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bridges Investment accumulated 9,369 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Wealth Ptnrs owns 8,925 shares. Hartford Invest, a Connecticut-based fund reported 88,954 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,735 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 1,006 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 21,001 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 7,098 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 15,186 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 340,528 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 2,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 9,441 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP accumulated 6,328 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Amer Gp accumulated 0% or 33,607 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 136,799 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 87,233 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI).

