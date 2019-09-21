Sg Capital Management Holding in Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Cut by $6.29 Million as Valuation Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Alexandria Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $300,496

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 106,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 174,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39M, down from 280,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 603,046 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 80,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 85,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc invested in 266,912 shares. Blackrock stated it has 8.57M shares. Mason Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 18,361 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 12 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv owns 7,965 shares. Shelton has 5,439 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 401 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 150,939 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 160,912 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.24 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.56% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Pnc Grp Inc has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,223 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 350,774 shares stake. Fiera Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 158,551 shares to 478,400 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 104,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

