Sg Capital Management Has Upped Position in Mobile Mini (MINI) by $9.52 Million; Sadoff Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) as Share Value Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 114,546 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 907,503 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt has 0.12% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Mgmt Lc has invested 0.23% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.42% or 54,500 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.16% or 158,604 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 64,045 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 6.09 million shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc reported 1.84M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% stake. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 106,500 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 91,195 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2.88M shares. 47,413 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Sei Investments reported 45,131 shares stake. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LivaNova PLC (LIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.