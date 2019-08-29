Sg Capital Management Has Upped Position in Mastec (MTZ); Keywise Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position as Shares Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 3.57M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 628,932 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Nomura Hldg has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Kornitzer Cap Ks has 198,405 shares. Voya Invest Limited Co has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Falcon Point Cap Lc has invested 2.09% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 53,769 are held by Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 38,834 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Washington Corporation reported 65,310 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Carmignac Gestion invested 0.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 6,166 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.32% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

