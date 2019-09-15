Sg Capital Management Has Upped Its Chuys Hldgs (Put) (CHUY) Holding; As H&R Block (HRB) Valuation Rose, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Increased Its Position by $696,000

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (CHUY) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 158,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The hedge fund held 478,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 319,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 69,785 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q EPS 93C, EST. 20C; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET OF TENANT IMPROVEMENT ALLOWANCES) OF $30.0 MLN TO $40.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q REV. $96.0M, EST. $95.8M

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in H&R Block (HRB) by 173.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 37,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 13,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in H&R Block for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 2.54M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold CHUY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 17.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer holds 12,609 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability owns 246,933 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Penn Capital Management Company holds 188,209 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company owns 232,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 7,747 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 5,438 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 83,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 12,482 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) or 19,270 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 0% or 10,493 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 20,043 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Top Texas Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Hallmark Financial, Chuy’s, Boot Barn, Exantas and Eagle Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&A talk lifts select restaurant stocks – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.6% – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 32,598 shares to 17,360 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 82,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,200 shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc New (Put) (NYSE:PLT).

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Americans place significant pressures on themselves to reach life milestones – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/28: (NTNX) (SPWH) (GES) Higher; (OLLI) (BOX) (HRB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “H&R Block Completes Acquisition of Wave Financial – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.