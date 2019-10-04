Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Cubic (Put) (CUB) by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Lowered by $3.47 Million Its Position

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (Put) (CUB) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 25,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, down from 175,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 62,200 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.73. About 3.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 697 shares. $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR. $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. 2,716 shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A, worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7. On Wednesday, May 8 Aga Anshooman bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 123 shares.

Analysts await Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 145.00% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CUB’s profit will be $61.10 million for 8.66 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Cubic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 196.97% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.03 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

