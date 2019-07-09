Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed By $16.47 Million Its Harsco (HSC) Holding; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased Harsco Corp (HSC) stake by 53.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 823,331 shares as Harsco Corp (HSC)’s stock rose 21.44%. The Sg Capital Management Llc holds 717,908 shares with $14.47M value, down from 1.54M last quarter. Harsco Corp now has $2.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 843,157 shares traded or 69.41% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry

Among 4 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 4. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 15 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. See Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $112 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $98 New Target: $105 Maintain

04/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $87 New Target: $106 Upgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.3. About 287,182 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.47 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 67.1 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 251,793 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 609,791 were reported by Century Inc. 29,199 were accumulated by Royal State Bank Of Canada. 49,594 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Eii Management owns 13,717 shares. Waterfront Capital Prtn Ltd Company invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Usa Finance Portformulas stated it has 1,265 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 20,721 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Goldman Sachs accumulated 2.32M shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 4,649 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 16,530 shares.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harsco Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was maintained by Lake Street on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 120 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 532 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 47,838 shares. Heartland accumulated 482,696 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association holds 11,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 0.03% or 75,433 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 11.42M shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 64 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,256 shares. Sg Ltd holds 2.64% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 717,908 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Liability owns 12,976 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 239,783 shares.