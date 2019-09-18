Sg Capital Management Has Raised Its Cubic (CUB) Position by $7.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cls Investments Boosted Its Sap Se (SAP) Holding by $352,920 as Market Valuation Declined

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 2316.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 2,707 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, up from 112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.72. About 338,676 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board; 08/03/2018 – SAP HAS STRENGTHENED LEGAL, COMPLIANCE TEAMS IN AFRICA MARKET; 04/04/2018 – HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA – AMENDED TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A SAP IN CANADA FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SAP on May 15 for “Converting data objects from multi- to single-source database environmen; 07/03/2018 – Procurement Gets More Responsible with SAP Ariba; 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc; 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 18/04/2018 – 10PEARLS BUYS KASH SOLUTIONS, A SAP ARIBA PARTNER; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 19/03/2018 – SAP Pushes to Cloud, Customers in Tow: Q&A

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 122,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 297,783 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20 million, up from 175,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $73. It is down 0.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Beware of Valuation Risks on Workday Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “”SAP® for Me” Offers Customers a Digital Companion to Provide Centralized Transparency Across Product Portfolio – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAP Announces a New Global Marketplace for Suppliers of Recycled Plastics and Plastic Alternatives – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 33,125 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cubic Executive Helps Professionals Sharpen Career Development Skills at SharpHeels Career Summit – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cubic to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cubic Appoints Brian LaRoche as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Cubic Mission Solutions – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic Highlights Advanced Multi-Domain Training and C4ISR Solutions at Air, Space and Cyber Conference 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (Put) (NYSE:CUB) by 25,708 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,758 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).