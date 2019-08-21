Sg Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Sun Cmntys (SUI) as Stock Price Rose; Pool (POOL) Share Price Rose While Rk Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.54. About 17,105 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.84. About 13,050 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 28.18 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares to 210,800 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.03% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 21,432 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,740 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 53 shares. Personal Advsr accumulated 0.34% or 183,426 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 0.01% or 206,685 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Aqr Management Lc accumulated 41,013 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 1,834 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc reported 1,243 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 44,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hwg LP reported 0.15% stake. 352,598 are owned by Northern Corporation. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.1% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Weik Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,250 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 671,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 10,690 shares. Sageworth Trust Co accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Com has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2,395 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 4.4% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1.51% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 1.25M shares. Cohen & Steers holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 7.97M shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares Tru reported 0.01% stake. Colony Llc reported 2,007 shares. Barclays Plc owns 165,517 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 32,154 shares.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 25.85 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 396,658 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.