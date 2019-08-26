Sg Capital Management Has Lowered H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Bankfinancial (BFIN) Share Price Declined, Pl Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $9.17 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.79% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 247,635 shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES)

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 51,012 shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.76M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 28,180 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Millennium Ltd has 19,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 0.47% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Tygh Capital Mngmt holds 1.44% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 327,374 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co owns 15,797 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 45,260 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 112,956 shares. 20,290 were reported by Amer Int Gp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,200 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.02% or 1.65 million shares. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 404,926 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. 912,022 are owned by Vanguard. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 433,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 982,600 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.18% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 178,248 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 23,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 298 shares. Beese Fulmer Management reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 1.46M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) or 11,804 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 104,561 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 25,221 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 484,183 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 200,000 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $39.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

