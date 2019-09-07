Sg Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Mastec (MTZ) as Market Value Rose; Private Capital Management Has Cut Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Position as Stock Rose

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 97,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 155,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 676,826 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 693,863 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 41,019 shares. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 52,891 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 2,478 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 733 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.05% or 2.80M shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 33,700 shares. 198,405 were reported by Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,830 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 74,675 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Lc has invested 0.05% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 51,474 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group has 103,084 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 981,474 shares to 991,474 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

