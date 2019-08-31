Sg Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Career Education (CECO) by $6.35 Million as Share Value Rose; Veritable LP Boosted Its Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) as Stock Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 396,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 201,388 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500.

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 52.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 10,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 755,178 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 7,099 shares. Lord Abbett Co Llc holds 668,951 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership owns 1.69% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.61M shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio. 1,717 are owned by Victory Capital Mngmt Inc. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 37,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 9,741 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.26% or 26,030 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 9.31M shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 600 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.02% or 77,666 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company owns 321,274 shares. 299,326 are owned by Zwj Inv Counsel. Raymond James Service Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 4,962 shares to 69,190 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 60,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,813 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 93,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co owns 4.10 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 64,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 14,151 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 41,572 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 0% or 914,777 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 22,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 17,496 shares. Sg Americas invested in 25,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Management reported 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO).