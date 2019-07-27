Sg Capital Management Has Increased Its Mobile Mini (MINI) Stake by $9.52 Million; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Decreased Stake by $11.55 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.07M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 413,512 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH

More important recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “Reliant Launches New Digital Platform to Improve Ease, Convenience for Millions of Texas Renters – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.98M for 6.43 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 45,042 shares. 9,602 were accumulated by Hrt Limited Com. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 334,178 shares. 25,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0.01% or 194,042 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 23.30 million shares. Regions Finance Corp owns 98 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 14,200 shares. Creative Planning holds 8,095 shares. 19,800 were reported by Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 0.06% or 228,089 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 31,010 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Prudential has invested 0.21% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares to 17.90M shares, valued at $19.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 184,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 1,715 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Moreover, State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 62,471 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 0% or 6,806 shares. Gemmer Asset holds 0% or 98 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.01% or 12,116 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 20,258 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 6.52 million shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 27,317 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,277 shares in its portfolio.