Sg Capital Management Has Increased Its Career Education (CECO) Stake by $6.35 Million as Share Price Rose; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.51 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 103,798 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60M, down from 118,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $291.01. About 178,020 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 396,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 317,304 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO)

