Sg Capital Management Has Cut Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Among 5 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $147.60’s average target is -2.57% below currents $151.5 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Northcoast. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. See Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $121.0000 Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $137 New Target: $145 Maintain

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) stake by 37.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 106,568 shares as Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI)’s stock declined 27.58%. The Sg Capital Management Llc holds 174,377 shares with $10.39 million value, down from 280,945 last quarter. Merit Med Sys Inc now has $1.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 348,238 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works Inc.: ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Portfolio Q3 Update: 41 Holdings, 6 Buys, 5 Sells, 3.81% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.78 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Df Dent Co has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,074 shares. 4,468 were accumulated by Zeke Llc. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability invested in 2,663 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Trexquant Inv L P invested in 0.11% or 8,345 shares. Private Ocean reported 162 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has 19 shares. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 0% or 925 shares. M&T Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 62,824 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 72,547 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Inv House Ltd holds 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 2,550 shares. M Kraus And stated it has 3.69% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 76,928 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 2,235 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

The stock increased 1.11% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 663,524 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39’s average target is 35.42% above currents $28.8 stock price. Merit Medical Systems had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MMSI in report on Friday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Principal Financial Gp stated it has 468,329 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 34,303 shares. 199,134 are held by Putnam Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment has 381,605 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hodges Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 185,345 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Company accumulated 657,123 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 30,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 56,763 are held by Pnc Services Grp. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 17 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 4,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 332,606 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Mgmt Lc stated it has 174,377 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 8.57 million shares.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mallinckrodt leads healthcare gainers; Cesca Therapeutics among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Health Care Stocks Gurus Are Buying – GuruFocus.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.