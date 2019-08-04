Sg Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Mastec (MTZ) as Shares Rose; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raised Its Holding by $4.69 Million as Shares Declined

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 488.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 26,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 32,293 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 5,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 1.11M shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.38 million shares traded or 683.48% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

