Sg Capital Management Decreased Stake in Harsco (HSC) by $16.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Harvey Capital Management Raised Stake

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 1.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 823,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 717,908 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 19,556 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Lc reported 33,439 shares. 23,637 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Co. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 354,991 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 25,546 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 29,835 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 350 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 54,644 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 68,953 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 117,450 shares. Moreover, Int Gp Inc has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 60,704 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,621 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 100 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 10,510 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Metals and Minerals Becomes Harsco Environmental NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harsco Signs a Seven Year, $38 Million Contract in Oman – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Cleantech Firm Harsco Reports Q2 Earnings | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Management stated it has 25,881 shares. Estabrook Cap stated it has 354,254 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has 780,000 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Gladius Capital LP holds 0% or 102,036 shares in its portfolio. 48,450 are held by Birinyi Assocs. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company New York stated it has 61,357 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bankshares has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lsv Asset holds 196,645 shares. Perkins Management has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company holds 62,235 shares. Hartford Invest Management Co accumulated 957,416 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.08M shares. 1.00 million are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com.