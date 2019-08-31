Sg Capital Management Decreased Its Mastec (Put) (MTZ) Stake as Shares Rose; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Market Value Rose While Reik & Co Cut Its Stake by $1.31 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 645,911 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 826,066 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited has 0.12% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Weiss Multi invested in 0.08% or 43,935 shares. 94 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp. First Finance Retail Bank stated it has 0.98% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Inc has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.05% or 34,424 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 326,186 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Field Main State Bank invested 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 14,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Inv House Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.49% or 193,122 shares. 2.95 million are held by Bank & Trust Of America De. Friess Associate Ltd Com owns 296,810 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Company stated it has 239,780 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,743 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 396,658 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.