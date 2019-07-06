Sg Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Mastec (Put) (MTZ) as Stock Value Rose; Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Unilever N V (UN) Position by $326,192 as Market Value Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 658,130 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 363,059 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $35.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,116 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cannabis Products To Try This Summer: Hi-Fi Hops, Sun Lotion And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 396,658 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MasTec’s Back in a Big Way — but Will It Last? – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastec Q3 Update: Plenty Of Pie For Everyone – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why MasTec Stock Rose 11.4% in March – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 08, 2019.