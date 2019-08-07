Sg Capital Management Decreased By $14.40 Million Its Mastec (Put) (MTZ) Position; Quorum Health (QHC) Sellers Decreased By 2.62% Their Shorts

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Sg Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $9.62M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Mastec Inc (Put) now has $4.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 2.07 million shares traded or 185.80% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) had a decrease of 2.62% in short interest. QHC’s SI was 6.44 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.62% from 6.61 million shares previously. With 601,700 avg volume, 11 days are for Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)’s short sellers to cover QHC’s short positions. The SI to Quorum Health Corporation’s float is 22.59%. The stock increased 6.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 133,764 shares traded. Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) has declined 65.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.63% the S&P500. Some Historical QHC News: 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP SAYS SEEKING TO TERMINATE DEAL AS A RESULT OF ALLEGED BREACHES BY COMPANY OF SSC TSA AND IT TSA -SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Quorum Technologies Inc. acquires Volocity® Multi-Dimensional Imaging Platform; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 23/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – BOARD CHAIR WILLIAM GRACEY RESIGNING; 15/03/2018 – Quorum Health 4Q Loss/Shr 95c; 07/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP – INTENDS TO SEEK AN AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF COMPANY’S EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Arizona ICA: 03/27/18 Quorum Notice for 3/29/2018; 02/04/2018 – Quorum Health Corporation Completes Sale of Hospital in Georgia; 07/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP – EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF ABOUT $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Quorum Health 1Q Rev $486.8M

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Tuesday, March 5. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $61 target. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,779 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6,763 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0.32% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 3.89 million shares. Glenmede Com Na invested 0.21% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 41,019 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank stated it has 115,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sir Management Lp has invested 0.05% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,402 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Matarin Capital Ltd reported 0.05% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 39,737 shares. Falcon Point stated it has 79,884 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mason Street Lc stated it has 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Mercantile Trust reported 13,698 shares.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.80 million. The Company’s general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. It currently has negative earnings. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers.