Sg Capital Management Cut Its H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Stake by $2.22 Million; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Thor Inds (THO) by $380,866 as Stock Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 6,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 58,481 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 17,863 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 80,553 shares to 834,023 shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.74 million for 8.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Winnebago Tries To Fight Gravity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Thor Industries (THO) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RV demand seen underpinned by younger consumers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Winnebago Wants You to Know About Its Sales Shortfall – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HEES’s profit will be $20.75M for 12.05 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Industrial Stocks Geared Up for Gains in 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alphabet, Marriott, Starbucks And More: ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For May 1 – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget FANG: These Hidden Stock Gems are Crushing It – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Pouring Ketchup On Bond Ratings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.