Sg Capital Management Boosted Stake in Mobile Mini (MINI); As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mkp Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. It is down 66.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 31,814 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva up 2% premarket on publication of results from late-stage study of migraine med fremanezumab – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE: TEVA Investor Alert: Deadline on August 20, 2019 in Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva: Undervalued Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PVTL, BUD, TEVA and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva hit with pay-for-delay settlement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.