SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.55 N/A -1.08 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.55 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 42.7% respectively. SG Blocks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.9%. Comparatively, 87.8% are The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. was more bearish than The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.