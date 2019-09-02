SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.50 N/A -1.08 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 51.55% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 4.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.