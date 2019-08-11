SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)

Both SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.53 N/A -1.08 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SG Blocks Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SG Blocks Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 0%. 10.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.