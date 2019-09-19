SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

As Conglomerates companies, SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -1.08 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

In table 1 we can see SG Blocks Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 0% respectively. About 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.