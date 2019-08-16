SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.50 N/A -1.08 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 13.93 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SG Blocks Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Liquidity

SG Blocks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Boston Omaha Corporation which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Boston Omaha Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SG Blocks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Boston Omaha Corporation.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.