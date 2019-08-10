SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.52 N/A -1.08 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SG Blocks Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SG Blocks Inc. Its rival AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.7 respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SG Blocks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SG Blocks Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SG Blocks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 233.33% and its average price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.